Disquiet in BJP as more Trinamool leaders cross over

The recent entry of four Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs into the BJP’s Bengal unit has sparked unrest in latter. However, the State leadership indicated that such crossovers will continue with party leader Mukul Roy saying on Sunday that “as many as 50 TMC MLAs are in touch” with him.

The efforts to poach TMC MLA’s indiscriminately has been criticised within the BJP. Many senior BJP leaders and activists have in particular questioned the induction of Manirul Islam, a TMC MLA.

Mr. Islam, a history-sheeter from south Bengal’s Birbhum district, hit the headlines for allegedly killing personal and business rivals and boasting publicly about it. He said in 2014 that he could “crush [his rivals] under his feat.”

Mr. Islam and three other MLAs recently joined the BJP at an event in Delhi.

‘What will voters think?’

The first to raise the alarm against Mr. Islam’s induction was Rantidev Sengupta, the BJP’s candidate in Howrah, known for his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its chief Mohan Bhagwat. Mr. Sengupta wrote in his social media page that he was not sure how Mr. Islam’s entry would help the saffron party.

“However, I have some connection with the district Birbhum and on basis of that I can say that it is because of the mayhem created by people like Manirul, many voted for the BJP. Now what would these voters think about BJP?” asked Mr. Sengupta, a journalist.

His post got a huge traction on the social media, with hundreds of BJP supporters requesting him to flag the issue to the “higher authorities”. Meanwhile, a section of the BJP’s Birbhum committee said they would not accept Mr. Islam’s induction.

“We will not accept Manirul. We may even leave the party if he stays and BJP will have to pay for this action,” BJP’s Birbhum leader, Kalasona Mandal told journalists.

District unit sore

The party’s Birbhum district president Ramkrishna Roy told The Hindu that no one “has left or [is] leaving the party” because of Mr. Islam’s induction.

“But let me clarify that we are not happy about the induction of Islam. Not only the activists but even the people, who blessed the party, are very disappointed with the decision to get Islam. I do not know why the party took this decision,” Mr Roy said.

The party’s Birbhum unit has also communicated its views to the State leaders. “We have told Dilip-da [Dilip Ghosh, State president] and the leaders who are in charge of the organisation that he [Islam] is not accepted,” Mr. Roy said.

Questioning the induction, a group of RSS activists circulated a post on a Whataspp group against Mr Islam, detailing how he had allegedly “tortured tribals and protected criminals.”

Mr. Ghosh did not deny that party activists are “disappointed” with the induction of men like Mr Islam.

“People are disappointed and so am I. However, for larger political interest we have to accept them,” he said.