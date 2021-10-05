Disproportionate assets: Assam DIG arrested

GUWAHATI

Raunak Ali Hazarika had been suspended a month ago for travelling abroad without permission

The Assam police on October 5 arrested one of its Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

DIG Raunak Ali Hazarika had been suspended a month ago for travelling abroad several times without obtaining permission from the Home Department.

Home officials said the DIG was arrested by a team of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell from his residence in Guwahati.

The DIG is the second high-ranking Assam government officer arrested in a disproportionate assets case by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell.

Saibur Rahman, an Assam Civil Service officer was arrested after an investigation revealed that 89 landed properties were registered either in his name or of his two wives. The market value of the properties across Assam was estimated to be more than ₹100 crore.