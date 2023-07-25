Disparities in MLA payouts during Assembly session raise concerns

July 25, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Mumbai

Highlighting a glaring difference in payouts to the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for their constituencies during the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly session, Leader of the Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve expressed concerns about the unequal fund allocations by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

He stated that some legislators (of ruling dispensation) are receiving ₹20 crore, while certain MLAs from the Shinde Sena have been allotted ₹40 crore. Further, Mr. Danve alleged that NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar faction reportedly received ₹50 crore for the development of their constituencies.

Opposition leaders alleged that the State Finance Minister deliberately did not allot funds to them. “For instance, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) State president did not receive any funds…” they alleged.

In response to these allegations, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis backed his Cabinet colleague and said that allocation of funds is determined depending upon the availability of financial resources.

“Mr. Ajit Pawar did not give any preferential treatment to NCP MLAs supporting him. Even BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs have also been provided funds for development work. It is not correct to say that only they (the MLAs of the Ajit Pawar faction) have been given funds,” he said on Sunday.

Last week, Mr. Ajit presented supplementary demands of ₹41,243 crore for the financial year 2023-24. These supplementary demands are additional funds sought by the government over the budget demands.

Mr. Fadnavis’ clarification came after media reports that Mr. Ajit had allocated ₹1500 crore in the supplementary demands for legislators. The report claimed that NCP MLAs who supported Mr. Ajit when he rebelled against Sharad Pawar to take oath as Deputy CM on July 2 had got at least ₹25 crore each towards development work in their constituencies, with an NCP woman MLA getting ₹40 crore.

Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale said that the Eknath Shinde-led legislators have no issue with the quantum of fund allocation as they have not been denied their share.

