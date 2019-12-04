Dismissed constable held in gang-rape case

The Odisha Police arrested two persons, including a dismissed police constable, in the gang-rape of a minor girl in Puri district.

The constable and co-accused had committed the crime in a police quarter at Puri. The police are looking for two more accused in the case.

“We had arrested two of the accused on Monday night itself. One of them is a dismissed police constable of Puri police. The investigation is on and strict action will be taken. We would file the charge sheet as soon as possible. There are four teams working on the case and conducting raids at different places,” said Satyajit Mohanty, Director General of Police.

The victim had missed her bus to her native village on Monday. She was waiting for another bus when the accused constable came to her and offered to drop her at her village.

Rescued by neighbours

There were three other men in the car. Initially, the girl was reluctant. To convince her, the accused showed his old police identity card. They took the girl to a police quarter in Puri. It is alleged that two persons raped her.

The wife of the accused is also a constable working away from Puri. The son of the accused was in the government quarter in which the girl was locked and raped. When the girl cried for help, neighbours rescued her. The accused was earlier dismissed from his job on charges of attempt to rape.

The police have already recorded the statement of the girl, while a manhunt has been launched to nab the other two persons in the car. The accused were presented in a court.

Asish Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Central Range), said, “We are taking the case very seriously. Whatever evidences are required will be collected. We are focusing on completing investigation as soon as possible.”

Resignation demanded

The Opposition Congress and the BJP took potshots at the Naveen Patnaik government. Members of student wing of the Congress had a scuffle with the police while they were marching towards the residence of the Chief Minister. The BJP staged demonstrations at Puri and Bhubaneswar, demanding the resignation of Mr. Patnaik.