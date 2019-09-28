Disgruntled litigant `seals’ judge’s chamber in Maharashtra

An unidentified person locked the judge’s chamber at a court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, as he was allegedly being made to run from pillar to post to get justice. The incident took place during lunch recess at a court in Vasai. PTI town on Wednesday, the police said.

Between 2 and 2.30 pm, when Magistrate S.B. Pawar and the court staff had stepped out for lunch, an unidentified person put a lock on the door of the judge’s chamber from outside, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

The culprit had pasted a piece of paper on the lock, on which was written, “Salman Khan convicted for five years by sessions court Mumbai. Got bail from high court within three hours and I am wandering door to door for justice.

“I am a tax payer. I pay tax so the honourable judges get salary. And if I am denied for justice, have the right to seal. Court sealed by order of Dr Fayaz Khan,” it read.

Katkar said a case under IPC section 341 (wrongful restraint) has been registered and police were trying to identify the doer of the mischief.