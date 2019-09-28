Other States

Disgruntled litigant `seals’ judge’s chamber in Maharashtra

more-in

Man posts message: ‘Salman Khan got bail from high court within three hours and I am wandering door to door for justice’

An unidentified person locked the judge’s chamber at a court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, as he was allegedly being made to run from pillar to post to get justice. The incident took place during lunch recess at a court in Vasai. PTI town on Wednesday, the police said.

Between 2 and 2.30 pm, when Magistrate S.B. Pawar and the court staff had stepped out for lunch, an unidentified person put a lock on the door of the judge’s chamber from outside, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

The culprit had pasted a piece of paper on the lock, on which was written, “Salman Khan convicted for five years by sessions court Mumbai. Got bail from high court within three hours and I am wandering door to door for justice.

“I am a tax payer. I pay tax so the honourable judges get salary. And if I am denied for justice, have the right to seal. Court sealed by order of Dr Fayaz Khan,” it read.

Katkar said a case under IPC section 341 (wrongful restraint) has been registered and police were trying to identify the doer of the mischief.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2019 8:53:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/disgruntled-litigant-seals-judges-chamber-in-maharashtra/article29535561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY