Discom threatens power disconnection over dues

The Central Electricity Supply Utility, the government-run power distribution company operating in coastal Odisha, would start disconnecting power supply in 11,397 villages from January 16 as lakhs of consumers have not paid their dues.
The CESU has given the ultimatum after using all channels to warn consumers about their outstanding bills.
“We have made appeals through three public advertisements, 5 lakh leaflets, mass SMSs, announcements and display hoardings. Now we are left with no option, but to disconnect power from houses,” said CESU Chief Executive Officer Arun Bothra. He said 413 special squads would operate in the villages and a squad would cover 3 to 4 villages in a day. The 8.36 lakh domestic consumers and 59,190 commercial consumers owe ₹1,251 crore and ₹243 crore respectively to the CESU.
