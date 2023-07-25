Disaster rescue team to be based in Raigad: Pawar

July 25, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Pune

The Maharashtra government is to follow through on a proposal to base the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Raigad district, according to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday. A landslide in Irshalwadi village in Raigad killed 27 people on July 19.

Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly, Mr. Pawar said that keeping in mind that districts like Ratnagiri, Raigad and others in the Sahyadri mountain range experience natural calamities frequently, the State government would ensure that the proposed NDRF base camp will be located in Raigad.

He was responding to a query raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav.

“It appears that there is a plan to relocate the NDRF base camp to Goa instead of Raigad. If this is true, it will be an injustice to the people of coastal districts in Maharashtra who are vulnerable to landslides,” said Mr. Jadhav who was inquiring about the proposed base camp.

In response, Mr. Pawar said that government would look into the proposal and take necessary follow-up action for a base camp (of NDRF) in Raigad district.

“There will not be any discrimination in providing assistance to the landslide-afflicted people,” Mr. Pawar said.

He said that the government was keeping a vigilant eye on every aspect of relief work and rehabilitation.

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, then-guardian minister of Raigad, NCP legislator Aditi Tatkare (who is presently with Ajit Pawar’s rebel NCP faction) had taken the initiative to set up a base camp of the NDRF in Mahad town after a landslide buried Taliye village in July 2021, killing more than 75 people.

Meanwhile, rescue operations have been called off at Irshalwadi. While 27 bodies have been recovered, the exact number of missing has yet to be revealed by authorities. Sources say it could range from 60 to 75 persons.

The district authorities have also imposed Section 144, prohibiting entry into the village destroyed by the landslide of July 19.

