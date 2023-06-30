Disabled Muslim truck driver killed on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar’s Saran district

June 30, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - PATNA

A 55-year-old disabled Muslim driver Mohammad Zahiruddin was killed by a mob which suspected that he was carrying beef in Bihar’s Saran district around midnight on Thursday. The mob lynching took place when the truck driver was stopped while transporting animal bones for medicinal purposes, according to the police.

The incident occurred in the Khori Pakar area of Jalalpur police station of Saran district, when the truck, heading from Tajpur Basahi towards a bone factory in Gaura, broke down in the middle of the road, forcing the driver to stop to repair it. Police officials said that when the driver started looking for help, some villagers came near the truck and, smelling meat and bone, they asked what was being transported. Suspecting that beef was being transported, they started beating him.

The helper of the truck, Khurshid Ali, saved his life by running away from the spot. However, Mr. Zahiruddin, a resident of Majhwalia village under the Gaura police station, could not run because he had a steel rod implanted in one of his legs. The villagers beat him up and then ran away. Later he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

After being alerted to the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Sanjay Rai reached the spot to enquire. Police have sent the body to Chhapra Sadar Hospital for a postmortem.

Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Mangla said that seven people have been arrested and further raids were being conducted to arrest others.

“On 28th night, police got the information that under Jalalpur police station a man was beaten by the mob. Later it was revealed that he was carrying the bones of animals which were being transported to the bone factory in Gaura. After getting the foul smell, the mob thrashed him. He later died during the treatment in the hospital. We have identified the culprits and arrested seven people so far. There are few more people involved in the incident. We are carrying out the investigation,” Mr. Mangla said on Friday afternoon.

Haruf Haider, the owner of the Gaura bone factory, bemoaned the incident which occurred on the eve of Eid. He said that the bones were used for medicinal purposes and noted that the factory has been in business for more than 50 years.

