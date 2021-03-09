‘Direct payment to farmers will worsen current crisis’

CHANDIGARH

09 March 2021 01:20 IST

Centre should amicably resolve issue: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday termed the Centre’s proposal on direct payment to the farmers, bypassing the commission agent (arhtiyas), as another provocation that will further aggravate the current crisis over the farm laws.

He said the apathetic attitude of the Central government would not help resolve the situation.

“The matter had to be resolved by the Centre and the farmers, with the Punjab government having no role to play as the farmers’ associations had rejected any political interference,” said the Chief Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

“Instead of amicably resolving the issue, the Central government was fuelling further angst among them,” said Capt. Amarinder, adding that by seeking land record for making e-payment to the farmers directly from the Food Corporation of India, the situation would worsen.

“Punjab had a time-tested system in place in 1967, with farmers getting paid through the arhtiyas with whom they had excellent relations and on whom they could depend in times of adversity,” he said. “How can farmers rely on corporate houses in times of crisis,” he asked.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Centre should have taken the farmers into confidence before bringing the controversial Ordinances. “Had the Centre been sincere about finding a viable solution to this problem, it would have either consulted the Punjab government or our farmers, as our State alone contributes over 40% of foodgrains to the national pool,” he said.

‘Legal recourse’

The Chief Minister, in response to a question, said Governor V.P. Singh Badnore should immediately forward the State’s Amendment Bills against the farm laws to the President.

“If the President refuses, it will open the doors for us for legal recourse,” he added.