Dinesh Dasa appointed member of UPSC

September 30, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - New Delhi

Former chairman of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Dr. Dinesh Dasa was on Friday appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

On Friday, he also joined and took the oath of Office and Secrecy as a Member. The Oath was administered by Chairman, UPSC Dr. Manoj Soni.

Dr. Dasa served as the Chairman of GPSC from February 2016- January 2022. During his tenure, the commission processed 827 advertisements to recruit 26,116 officers in which total 62 lakh candidates were registered and participated.

During his tenure, a not a single instance of any irregularities or malpractice or any controversy occurred in the large scale recruitment process the public recruitment commission conducted.

In recent years, the State has seen widespread irregularities including the allegations of corruption and malpractices in various recruitment exams conducted by the state agencies except the GPSC, which recruits Class I & II officers for the State.

While being the chairman of GPSC, Dr. Dasa was Chairman, Standing Committee of All India Public Service Commissions from Dec, 2020 - Jan, 2022. The standing committee is a nine members committee constituted by Chairman UPSC in the National Conference every year and it represents all 29 State PSCs to coordinate with UPSC on various issues.

Additionally, he was also Chairman of the drafting Committee to prepare model syllabus and exam patterns for Civil Service Exams across the States. It may be noted that the draft submitted by Dr. Dasa committee has been principally accepted by all the 29 Public Service Commissions at the 20th National Conference of the Chairpersons of all the State PSC held at Goa on 12th and 13th January 2018.

Currently, the UPSC is headed by Dr. Manoj Soni, a former Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Saiyajirao University of Vadodara and Dr Ambedkar Open University in Ahmedabad.

Besides, BB Swain; former Secretary, MSME in the government of India, and Gujarat cadre IAS, is also a member of the Commission, which conducts the recruitment of All India Services including that of IAS, IPS, IFS and others.