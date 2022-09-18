Dilution of Article 370 left deep scar on J&K people’s psyche: CPI(M) leader Tarigami

“Our party will make relentless efforts to restore constitutional rights,” said CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami

CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday said the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 has left a deep scar on the psyche of the people of J&K.

“Our party would continue to make relentless efforts to restore our lost identity and constitutional rights. The uncertainties and uneasy calm with deep alienation pose a greater threat to the region. The abrogation of Article 370 has left a deep scar on the psyche of the people of J&K and has pushed them further to the wall,” Mr. Tarigami, also spokesman of the Gupkar alliance, said.

The CPI(M) held a street protest in Srinagar on Saturday. Holding placards in their hands, the supporters shouted slogans against the anti-people and repressive policies of the BJP government.

“The BJP government has taken repressive measures to contain the dissent. Hundreds of people including political, religious and social activists were booked under various draconian laws and shifted to jails outside J&K. We demand an immediate review of the cases of all those who are under detention to facilitate their release.” he said.

Mr. Tarigami also questioned the government over its claims of job creation, investments and other promises in the region following the abrogation of Article 370. “All the promises made by the current Central dispensation proved to be a mirage,” he added.