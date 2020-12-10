Dilli Chalo | Akali Dal sees plot to paint farmers protest in communal colours

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal chairs a meeting of the party’s core committee in Chandigarh on December 10, 2020. Photo: Twitter/@Akali_Dal_

CHANDIGARH:

10 December 2020 22:25 IST

A resolution passed at the party’s core committee meeting expressed deep concern and anxiety over “ominous signs of a deep conspiracy to divide Hindus and Sikhs and farmers and traders”.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked that if the Central government was willing to change the clauses of the controversial farm laws, then why was it standing on prestige to revoke the laws?

“After all, if you are conceding all the demands of the farmers, why not put it all in the new Act and end the debate once and for all?” the party said in a resolution passed at its core committee meeting here, presided over by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Harcharan Bains, principal advisor to party president, said the Akali Dal strongly condemned the conspiracy to paint the movement by patriotic farmers in communal and separatist colours. “The movement is not only peaceful and democratic but also totally secular and nationalist and patriotic. The sons of a large number of the agitators are right now defending the borders of the country against China and Pakistan,” read the resolution.

Mr. Bains said the resolution expressed deep concern and anxiety over “ominous signs of a deep conspiracy to divide Hindus and Sikhs and farmers and traders. This is an anti-national conspiracy and the SAD will fight against it with all the resources at its disposal. Farmers’ agitation is a people’s movement which is totally peaceful, democratic and secular movement. This was visible in the all-round support to the Bharat Bandh lent by every section of society.”