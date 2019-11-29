Dilip Walse Patil of NCP appointed pro tem Speaker of Maharashtra assembly

Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil was appointed pro tem Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly on Friday ahead of the floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.
NCP sources confirmed that Mr. Patil representing Ambegaon has been appointed as pro-tem Speaker.
The floor test is likely to be conducted on Saturday, they said.
Mr. Patil, serving his seventh term as legislator, replaced the BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar, who was appointed as pro-tem Speaker earlier when the MLAs were administered oath.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.