Dilip Walse Patil of NCP appointed pro tem Speaker of Maharashtra assembly

Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil./ File photo

Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil./ File photo  

Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil was appointed pro tem Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly on Friday ahead of the floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

NCP sources confirmed that Mr. Patil representing Ambegaon has been appointed as pro-tem Speaker.

The floor test is likely to be conducted on Saturday, they said.

Mr. Patil, serving his seventh term as legislator, replaced the BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar, who was appointed as pro-tem Speaker earlier when the MLAs were administered oath.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister on Thursday.

Comments
