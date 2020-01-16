Dilip Ghosh re-elected West Bengal BJP chief

BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh was on Thursday re-elected president for a second consecutive term.

With his re-election, Mr. Ghosh, a Lok Sabha member, is set to lead the BJP during the 2021 Assembly election.

Addressing party leaders, Mr. Ghosh said the people of the State had already selected the party as an alternative. “It is for us to pass the examination. We have to keep in mind that opportunities do not come knocking again and again,” Mr. Ghosh said. He added that the fight of the BJP in the country would be complete with an electoral victory in Bengal.

The re-election of Mr. Ghosh as Bengal BJP president was a forgone conclusion as only one nomination was submitted for the post of the BJP State president. Under Mr. Ghosh’s leadership in Bengal, the BJP won 18 of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the party’s vote share doubled to 40%. The 54-year-old BJP leader hails from Jhargram in West Bengal and was a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) till he joined the BJP in 2014. He was appointed the BJP State president in December 2015.

While there was speculation that a section of the party was against Mr. Ghosh’s leadership style and his controversial comments, the central leadership reposed its full faith in him. Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who criticised Mr. Ghosh for his recent comments on “shooting” outsiders, said that he reposed trust in Mr. Ghosh.