Digvijaya Singh urges Lalu to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra to send out 'good message'

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on October 11 urged RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra for a day for some time, saying this would send out a good message.

Mr. Singh was responding to the former Bihar chief minister's remarks at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD's) national convention on Monday when he had exhorted all Opposition parties, including "big party" Congress, to come together to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Sharing a video of the remarks, Mr. Singh said in a tweet in Hindi, "Thank you Lalu ji. There is one suggestion. If you join the Bharat Jodo Yatra for a day for some time, it will send out a good message."

Mr. Prasad had said that he would be leaving for Singapore for medical treatment on Tuesday.

In his remarks at the convention, Mr. Prasad had alleged that an Emergency-like dictatorial atmosphere prevails in the country with institutions being "destroyed".

He had said people will not forgive those parties which do not join the unity efforts against the BJP, he said.

People want the Narendra Modi Government's ouster as they have been hit hard by price rise and unemployment, the RJD president had claimed, accusing it of making false promises.