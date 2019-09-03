Digvijaya Singh trying to destabilise Cong. govt in M.P.: Minister writes to Sonia Gandhi

A Cabinet Minister of the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has written to party president Sonia Gandhi alleging leader Digvijaya Singh was trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and establish himself as the power centre in the State.

“He is writing letters to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Ministers, and making them go viral on the social media. This becomes an issue for the Opposition,” wrote Forest Minister Umang Singhar.

On Saturday, Mr. Singh wrote letters to the Ministers, including Urban Development and Housing Minister Jaivardhan Singh, his son, asking them to apprise him of action taken on his previous letters sent between January and August 15 relating to transfers and other work. He also asked for appointments with them before August 31 for a follow-up.

Mr. Singhar wrote, “This has given rise to a new debate about whether Digvijaya Singh is running the Kamal Nath government from behind the curtains. Even before, Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Gopal Bhargava had made similar accusations. The letters have strengthened the argument of the Opposition.”

Stating that Mr. Singh never wrote to Mr. Nath about the Simhastha scam, concerning Mr. Jaivardhan’s portfolio, Mr. Singhar wrote, “His son had answered a question relating to a Congress MLA in the Vidhan Sabha that the scam didn’t happen in the first place. However, the Congress had made a big issue out of it while in the Opposition”.

A note sheet written by Mr. Jaivardhan to Mr. Nath on July 1 reads: “Simhastha fair was organised in Ujjain in 2016. It has been brought to my notice that financial irregularities were committed at multiple levels during its organisation. It will be suitable to get these serious financial irregularities investigated by the State Economic Offences Wing.”