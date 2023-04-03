Digvijaya Singh threatens legal action against BJP leader for calling him a ‘friend of Pakistan’

April 03, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - RAIPUR

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has threatened legal action against the State’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge, P. Muralidhar Rao, for calling him [Mr. Singh] a “friend of Pakistan and extremists”.

According to reports, Mr. Rao had said that Mr. Singh had now become a “friend of Pakistan and extremists” and considered “BJP a bigger enemy than the neighbouring country”.

Mr. Singh had posted a Twitter thread beginning with a tweet: “You will have to answer the allegations you have levelled against me in the court”, quoting the link to a news report that featured Mr. Rao’s purported comments against him.

मुरलीधर ⁦@murlidharrao001⁩ क्या आप यही हैं? आपने मुझ पर जो आरोप लगाये हैं आप को अदालत में जवाब देना होगा।

1/n



*मुरलीधर बोले- दिग्विजय उग्रवादियों और पाकिस्तान के दोस्त:* BJP प्रदेश प्रभारी के बयान पर कमलनाथ बोले- दिग्विजय सबसे पहले मेरे दोस्त हैंhttps://t.co/TYDvzsIBkO — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 3, 2023

He followed it up with tweets on a 2017 police action in Madhya Pradesh that busted an alleged Inter-Services Intelligence (or ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency) spying racket running in the State, and the arrest of a Bajrang Dal member in connection with it.

“Muralidhar- ji, do you know Dhruv Saxena, president of the Bhopal BJP IT cell? Do you know Balram Singh, president of Satna Bajrang Dal? If you do not know, then read this news. Do you also know Balram Singh’s friend Rajeev Tiwari? All of them and their 14 more associates were caught by the ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) of Madhya Pradesh Police while spying for Pakistan’s ISI,” Mr. Singh tweeted in Hindi.