Digvijaya hoists black flag at his residence

bhopal

26 May 2021 23:05 IST

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday hoisted a black flag at his official residence here to mark the completion of six months of protests by farmers at Delhi borders.

“In a protest against Modi government’s anti-farmer laws and to extend support to the ongoing agitation which is completing six months today, a black flag is put up in favour of farmers and in protest against the BJP government,” Mr. Singh tweeted.

