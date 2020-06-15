Digivijaya Singh booked for sharing ‘tampered video’ of M.P. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal

15 June 2020 11:52 IST

Bhopal police register case based on complaint by BJP leaders.

The Bhopal police crime branch has registered a case against Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha Digvijaya Singh for sharing on social media a purportedly tampered video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan promoting alcohol.

The case was registered on Sunday night based on a complaint by BJP leaders, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Nishchal Jhariya. Mr. Singh tweeted the video at 1.50 p.m. on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

The police have registered a case under Sections 500 [Punishment for defamation], 501 [Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory], 502 [Sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter] and 465 [Punishment for forgery] of the Indian Penal Code.

In the complaint, the BJP alleged Mr. Singh had lopped off a 2.19-minute video from January 12 into a nine-second one with the “motive to defame Mr. Chouhan”.

The Chief Minister shared the full video on his Twitter handle on Sunday saying: “Whoever is sharing the fake video issued by the dirty-tricks department of the Congress on WhatsApp and Twitter, strict legal action will be taken against them.”

Mr. Chouhan tweeted, “In Madhya Pradesh there is no place left for good politics”.

Last week, an audio clip of Mr. Chouhan went viral wherein he is heard telling BJP workers in Indore that the central leadership had decided the fall of the Kamal Nath government.

In the video shared by Mr. Singh, former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, and which has now been deleted, Mr. Chouhan can be heard telling reporters while being seated in a car: “...Spread alcohol in the State so much that [people] drink and continue lying down.”

However, in the full video he is seen answering a query by a journalist on former Chief Minister Kamal Nath government’s excise policy, “The farmer doesn’t ask for a loan waiver, the youth don’t ask for unemployment allowance, the poor don’t talk about sambal scheme, no one asks for money under the Chief Minister’s Kanyadan scheme, that’s why spread alcohol in the State so much that [people] drink and continue lying down. I say if the Chief Minister has morals, then anti-addiction drives should be launched. But he is bent on destroying my State and we will battle against this destructive decision.”

After the case was registered, Mr. Singh said, “I had raised the case of Adivasis being cheated in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s area, fearing which the BJP has got a case registered against me. I demand the FIR registered against a chit fund company be immediately investigated. If you want to investigate the fake video, then it should be done against those who created it.”

While election to three seats in the Rajya Sabha from the State is scheduled for June 19, byelection to 24 Assembly seats, 22 vacated by Congress turncoats who support Jyotiraditya Scindia, is due by September.