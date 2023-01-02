Digital initiative benefits students in Bikaner with mainstream education

January 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - JAIPUR

A Digital Initiative for Quality Education (DIQI) programme, launched in Bikaner district, has benefited the children studying in about 600 government schools by connecting them with mainstream education through smart televisions. The initiative has helped in continuation of education for students in the classrooms despite the shortage of teachers.

Half-yearly exams

The initiative has especially turned out to be beneficial for the students during their half-yearly examinations. Over 29,000 hours of study were conducted with the DIQI in 20 working days of November in the schools, while 12,700 hours were completed in seven working days just before the half-yearly exams in December.

Bikaner Collector Bhagwati Prasad Kalal said on Monday that the DIQI had benefited the children in the educational institutions where a lesser number of teachers were working against the sanctioned posts, because of which the studies were getting affected. The district administration identified about 600 such schools through an assessment, followed by physical verification.

Mr. Kalal discussed the issue with the donors and philanthropists, while pointing out that the teaching work could be undertaken in these schools through an alternative method, such as smart TV. With the donors evincing interest, ₹1.25 crore were collected for purchasing the equipment and the TVs were distributed to the principals of the schools with instructions to establish smart classrooms.

Digital content provided

The Collector said the initiative had turned out to be extremely successful with the digital contents being made available to each school. The contents were supplied in high-capacity hard disks to the primary, upper primary and senior secondary schools and a report of the teaching work was compiled at regular intervals.

Of the 600 government schools where smart TVs were installed, 334 were upper primary schools, 153 were senior secondary and 99 were primary. The students in 27 madrasas (religious seminaries) affiliated to Rajasthan Madrasa Board also benefited from the initiative and each school conducted an average of 70 hours of study through the digital medium in 27 days before the half-yearly exams.

Mr. Kalal said continuous monitoring and effective implementation of the DIQI programme had ensured imparting of mainstream education through information technology despite the shortage of teachers in the blocks such as Khajuwala, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Nokha and Pugal. The impact of the initiative is likely to be visible in the results of half-yearly exams to be announced shortly.