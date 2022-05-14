Digital, financial literacy programme benefiting women in Rajasthan’s Churu

Spurt in economic activities of women in self help groups will pave the way for development of rural areas

An innovative digital and financial literacy programme launched in Rajasthan’s Churu district is benefiting the members of women’s self help groups (SHGs), who have been encouraged to take up productive work for their economic empowerment. Women have joined the training camps opened in the computer labs of government schools in large numbers.

The district administration has started the training of about 1,000 SHG members attached to the Rajasthan Grameen Ajeevika Vikas Parishad in over 40 schools in the first phase. The Directorate of Women’s Empowerment will later launch the Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation’s certificate course in information technology for interested and eligible women, which will be followed by a financial literacy programme next month.

Churu Collector Siddharth Sihag, who observed women’s computer training at the Government Senior Secondary School in Ghanghu village earlier this week, said the administration would extend full support to their productive activities. Mr. Sihag asked the women to learn computer operations and carry out their financial transactions through online platforms.

The women, who were learning the new techniques with interest and enthusiasm, said the SHGs were willing to take up new ventures, for which they would need financial support from the district administration for a start as well as the marketing support at a later stage. Mr. Sihag discussed the operations of SHGs in detail with the women.

Mr. Sihag said the Churu unit of the Grameen Ajeevika Vikas Parishad would formulate new projects in accordance with the potential, availability of resources and interest of SHG members in the villages. The launch of projects in different spheres would facilitate economic activities of women for development of rural areas, he said.