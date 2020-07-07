Differently abled persons offer online counselling to others

JAIPUR

A team of five differently abled persons, rehabilitated at a charitable institution in Udaipur after corrective surgeries, has offered health-related counselling to the people facing similar disabilities through live sessions on social media platforms. Senior doctors in the city have also joined them to provide medical advice to the needy.

The dedicated team had earlier stitched over 53,200 face masks for the public at large, and 780 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for doctors and nursing staff, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPE items included aprons, gowns, surgical masks, gloves and shoe covers.

The skill centre at Udaipur’s Narayan Seva Sansthan has facilitated holding of online live sessions for the benefit of differently abled persons. Sansthan president Prashant Agarwal said on Tuesday that monthly ration kits were also being supplied to about 50,000 families in the city since the lockdown was enforced.

The medical experts explained the complicated procedure of surgery during live sessions on Facebook and YouTube, and threw light on sudden physical changes and day-to-day lifestyles, while encouraging differently abled persons to opt for prosthetic fittings.

Mr. Agarwal said small gatherings and crowd funding campaigns were on hold because the Sansthan’s volunteers could not interact freely with people during the pandemic. “Our medical camps have also come to a halt. In this situation, we have provided medical help and consultation through online sessions and webinars,” he said.

The skill centre at the Sansthan is also planning to resume its classes to provide training to needy persons. Devendra Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh and Vikas Garg from Delhi, having been trained at Narayan Sewing Machine Centre for Differently Abled, have guided others in the preparation of PPE kits.

The Narayan Seva Sansthan has taken up activities such as artificial limb distribution, corrective surgery, skills education, healthcare support, free food offering and talent nurturing to bring the differently abled to the mainstream. It has launched the World of Humanity Foundation for nurturing their skills.