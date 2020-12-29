Differently abled couples tie knot at mass wedding

They took a pledge to wear masks, generate awareness until they get the vaccine

Eleven differently abled and underprivileged couples, who tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony in Udaipur, took a pledge to wear face masks and generate awareness until they get the COVID-19 vaccine. The ceremony was attended only by the relatives of the couples on Sunday with adherence to guidelines for containing the epidemic.

Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), a philanthropic institution, organised the ceremony for the persons with disability, many of whom had earlier received its assistance through corrective surgery. Donors gifted household items to the newly married couples, while the NSS members wished them a happy conjugal life.

The marriage was a celebration like any other wedding, which included the procession, photography, music and the wedding rituals, though on a low-key scale with social distancing. NSS president Prashant Agarwal said the institution had so far organised 35 mass weddings in which over 2,000 differently abled couples had got married.

“Our no dowry campaign is a flagship drive which has been organised for the last 18 years. This platform has helped the people who find it difficult to marry because of financial constraints and physical difficulties,” Mr. Agarwal said, adding that the life partners could support each other in their struggle.

Couples from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat and several other States has approached NSS with the request for assistance to support their weddings. Mr. Agarwal said the mass weddings ensured social inclusion and accountability of every differently abled person, in addition to helping them out to lead a normal life and become a part of mainstream society.