Differently abled couples take pledge against dowry system

Differently abled couples married at a mass wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

JAIPUR

14 September 2021 00:17 IST

At mass wedding, they give call for vaccination against COVID

Twenty-one differently abled and underprivileged couples, who tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony in Udaipur, took a pledge against the dowry system and called upon the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The ceremony was organised with adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

This was the 36th mass wedding ceremony organised by the Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), a charitable institution, for the persons with disability, many of whom had earlier received its assistance through corrective surgery. Donors gifted several household items to the newly married couples.

The celebration took place on Saturday like any other wedding, with all rituals and processions, though the participants wore face masks and maintained a degree of distance from one another. NSS president Prashant Agarwal said the institution had so far helped 2,109 differently abled couples in leading a happy and prosperous married life.

“We have entered the 19th year of our flagship campaign against dowry with the regular holding of these ceremonies,” Mr. Agarwal said. Several couples were skilled through the Sansthan’s vocational training programmes, while the institution also recruited a few of them by offering jobs which fitted their capacities.

Social inclusion

Couples from several States had approached the NSS with the request for assistance to support their wedding. Mr. Agarwal said 21 couples from five States were shortlisted for the mass wedding, which ensured their social inclusion and help for leading a normal life, which would enable them to become a part of the mainstream society.

Roshan Lal, 26, appearing in the teachers’ recruitment examination and married to Kamla Kumari, had earlier benefited from free-of-cost surgery and skills training classes provided by the NSS. Sant Kumari, 24, also married in the ceremony, said she would launch a start-up to utilise her stitching skills and extend financial support to her husband.

The NSS has taken up activities such as artificial limb distribution, corrective surgery, skill education, health care support, free food offering and talent nurturing along with mass wedding ceremonies for the differently abled. The institution has also launched the World of Humanity Foundation to nurture their skills and enable them to earn a sustainable livelihood.