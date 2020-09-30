Differences within Meghalaya BJP over scams in ally-ruled tribal councils

NPP says BJP should have brought issue to coordination panel before going public with councils’ affairs

Differences have reportedly cropped up within the BJP in Meghalaya over State unit president Ernest Mawrie’s accusation of financial irregularities in two tribal councils ruled by ally National People’s Party (NPP).

With two MLAs, the BJP is a minor constituent of the multi-party alliance government in the State headed by the NPP that also rules the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

A few days ago, Mr. Mawrie had gone hammer and tongs against the NPP, accusing it of large-scale embezzlement of funds in the two councils. He also took a swipe at NPP president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

On Tuesday, the BJP issued a letter to Mr. Mawrie, asking him why he did not consult other leaders of the party – primarily MLAs Alexander L. Hek and Sanbor Shullai – before going public with the affairs of the two councils.

The BJP said no one had the right, not even the party president, to take decisions in a democratic system without consulting senior leaders.

Deputy CM statement

Senior NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has, meanwhile, slammed the BJP for failing to bring the alleged financial irregularities in the GHADC and the JHADC to the coordination committee of the alliance partners.

“The BJP has not filed any official complaint with the government on the issue of alleged corruption in the councils. It was unfortunate that the matter was made public before any discussion among the constituents of the alliance,” Mr. Tynsong said.

The BJP was “welcome” to use the Right To Information for checking the status of all the Centrally-sponsored schemes handled by the councils and also approach the CBI or any other agency to probe the allegations, he stated.

Mr. Tynsong asserted that the district councils and the government were two different entities, and trashed “speculations” that the relationship between the NPP and the BJP was turning sour.