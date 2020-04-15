Diesel delivery service extends reach in Haryana

As the lockdown continues, companies delivering diesel on the doorstep have extended their reach in Haryana.

Humsafar has started its service in major Haryana cities. Earlier, it was only serving Delhi-National Capital Region. “Our primary objective is to help hospitals, farmers and housing societies with a regular supply of diesel in these tough times to sustain themselves. It spares them the bother of transporting large amounts of diesel from petrol stations. This also ensures that diesel is being transported legally and, most importantly, in a safe manner,” said Sanya Goel, director and founder, Humsafar.

The areas where the service is available in Haryana are Panipat, Karnal, Sonepat, Hisar, Ambala, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Rewari and Gurugram. “Doorstep diesel delivery will now be available to farmers, housing societies, hotels, hospitals and other industrial units that require diesel for static, oblique and heavy earthmoving equipment,” she said.

An user place an order on the Humsafar application, marking the quantity and the delivery location. A bowser capable of transporting 4,000-6,000 litres arrives at the location within eight hours. With mobile fuel dispensers, the diesel is transferred with no wastage. The trucks are fitted with geo-fencing technology for tracking.

“We’ve used technology to make diesel delivery as hassle-free as possible. We have live tracking and automated billing, with assured quantity and quality. The mobile fuel dispenser will remain locked till it reaches the destination, ensuring there is no wastage or pilferage,” said Dilpreet Sadana, co-founder and technology head at Humsafar.

Even those who need as little as 20 litres can avail themselves of Humsafar’s service. Orders exceeding 2,500 litres will require the user to carry a licence from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for storage. Diesel is sold at the market rate, with no additional delivery charge, said Mr. Sadana.

Other fuel delivery companies such as Fuelbuddy and Pepfuels operate in the Delhi-NCR.