Didi’s win proves Modi-Shah not invincible, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. File Photo.

Pune:

02 May 2021 21:08 IST

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar congratulate TMC chief

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra exulted in Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress’ win over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fiercely fought West Bengal poll, with Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarking that the win proved that the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were “not invincible”.

Hailing Ms. Banerjee as a “tigress” who trumped against all odds, both Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Mr. Raut lauded her fighting skills in rising to the challenge thrown by the BJP’s high-decibel campaign to win the crucial State.

“Didi [Ms. Banerjee] was fighting a lone battle to uphold the pride of the people of Bengal. All forces converged to ensure her defeat, yet, she emerged victoriously. I congratulate her and the people of West Bengal,” tweeted the Chief Minister’s Office after the results trickled in.

At the same time, both the Chief Minister and Mr. Raut said that the clear and present danger facing the public of West Bengal was the COVID-19 threat, which needed to be urgently tackled.

“Now let us all keep politics aside and focus on our battle against COVID,” Mr. Thackeray said.

“I had predicted Didi’s win right form the start… The BJP had thrown everything in the campaign to oust her. They used the levers of power by virtue of being the ruling party at the Centre. They used all their strength and money, but to no avail,” Mr. Raut said.

He remarked that the BJP, regardless of the dangers posed by the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, had mounted a strident campaign to supplant Ms. Banerjee heedless of the health hazards to the public.

“So, the public of West Bengal have now answered the BJP in kind…however, people are now worried about rising COVID-19 cases than election results. Ms. Banerjee will need to address that immediately,” Mr. Raut said.

The Sena, while not contesting in West Bengal, had lent its support to the TMC.

Congratulatory messages flowed in from other Maharashtra leaders like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray.

“Congratulations on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the pandemic collectively,” tweeted Mr. Pawar.