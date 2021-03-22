Other States

‘Didi will score 10 goals with broken leg’

Trinamool Congress MP Dev on Sunday claimed that the work done by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is unparalled, asserting that she would score 10 goals in the upcoming elections even with a broken leg.

Addressing an election rally at Silda in the Jhargram district, the Tollywood superstar hit out at the BJP over the rise in fuel prices.

“The work done by Mamata Banerjee in the last 10 years is unparallel. Because of the work done by her, ‘Didi’ can score 10 goals even with this broken leg,” Mr. Dev said.

