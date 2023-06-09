Diamond worker, wife and children commit suicide in Surat

June 09, 2023 04:15 am | Updated June 08, 2023 11:57 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

A diamond worker, his wife and two adult children died after they reportedly consumed a poisonous substance in Gujarat’s diamond hub, Surat city, due to financial distress, said sources.

As per the local police, the family took the extreme step late Wednesday evening and died on Thursday evening.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the city among diamond cutting and polishing factories employing around a million people, nearly 90% of them migrants from Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.

According to details, 55-year-old Vinu Moradiya, his 50-year-old wife, 20-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter consumed a pesticide-laden substance near a canal in Sarthana area of Surat city.

“There are several such incidents in the last few months as the industry is passing through tough financial times. Almost two dozen people have ended their lives due to financial difficulties,” said Bhavesh Tank of Surat Diamond Workers Union.

“As per the preliminary investigation, Vinubhai was a diamond worker and financial crisis may have driven the family to suicide,” P.K. Patel, a local police official, said.

The suicide prevention helpline in Gujarat is 9152987821.

