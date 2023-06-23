‘Dial Future’ to help Rajasthan’s students in selecting subject streams

June 23, 2023 03:01 am | Updated June 22, 2023 09:44 pm IST - JAIPUR

A new initiative, ‘Dial Future’, being launched in the government schools of Rajasthan next week, will help the students who have passed secondary examination, in selecting the appropriate subject streams to meet their career goals.

The Education Department is making preparations for providing career counselling to the students in all senior secondary schools.

One teacher each from the senior secondary schools in all districts will provide the counselling after attending an orientation programme on the basis of a module prepared by the experts. The programme will be formally launched on June 27, with the involvement of the District Institutes of Education and Training.

State Education Secretary Naveen Jain said here on Thursday, that the initiative would help the students in the selection of subject streams keeping in mind their own interest, ability and attitude rather than going for traditional choices on the basis of their marks in the secondary exam.

“This is going to be a major intervention in the children’s education, as they can set their goals and work hard for achieving them,” Mr. Jain said.

The Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training has completed the tasks of teachers’ selection, creation of modules, establishment of a State Resource Group and setting up of help desks in four zones of the State. Each help desk will be operated by a team of five experienced teachers.

Mr. Jain said the ‘Dial Future’ initiative would be followed by a ‘Future Steps’ programme, in which the progress of students in their selected subject streams would be reviewed and further guidance, wherever needed, would be provided.

