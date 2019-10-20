Other States

Dhindsa resigns as leader of Akali Dal in Rajya Sabha

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.  

more-in

‘I have sent my letter to RS Chairman’

Rajya Sabha Member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said he has resigned as the Leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal in the Upper House.

Mr. Dhindsa (82) said he tendered his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday and also informed the same to the party on Friday.

However, he said that he did not give any reason for the same.

Meanwhile, the SAD clarified that the party had already informed the Parliamentary Affairs Minister about the change in its leadership in the Rajya Sabha in June this year. A copy of the same was also sent to RS Secretary General, it said.

SAD senior vice-president and former Minister Daljit Singh Cheema said the party had already elected Rajya Sabha MPs Balwinder Singh Bhunder as party’s leader and Naresh Gujral as deputy leader in the Upper House.

In September last year, Mr. Dhindsa had resigned as the party’s secretary general and from its core committee, citing health reasons.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2019 2:33:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/dhindsa-resigns-as-leader-of-akali-dal-in-rajya-sabha/article29747840.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY