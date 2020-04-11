DHFL promoters, 21 others booked for flouting lockdown

A day after they were detained in Mahabaleshwar, the police booked Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, along with 21 others, for violating lockdown rules.

The Wadhawans and members of their family were intercepted by the Satara police in Mahabaleshwar on Thursday. They were found to be in possession of a permit signed by senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Amitabh Gupta, currently posted as Principal Secretary (Special) with the State government, allowing them to step out for a “family emergency”. Mr. Gupta was sent on compulsory leave while a probe was initiated into the matter.

Officials with the Mahabaleshwar police said a case has been registered against all the 23 accused. “The accused have been booked for disobeying an order promulgated by a government servant under the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Disaster Management Act. They are quarantined at a government-run facility in Panchgani,” an officer with the Satara police said.