Dharavi’s diya makers hope to see Deepavali light this year

Hashmukh Jethwa, an artisan, drying lamps at Dharavi’s Kumbharwada in October 2022. | Photo Credit: Abhinay Deshpande

The earthen diya makers in Dharavi’s Kumbharwada hope to see the light of Deepavali after two bleak years. In the past years, strict COVID-19 lockdowns deprived the lamp makers in Asia's largest slum of any business. Things are looking up finally.

Working hard at the craft in the wiry lanes of the slum here are hundreds of artisans with high hopes. “We are working round the clock as there is a huge demand for diyas this year when compared to what we have sold during the lockdown. I don’t want to recollect the horrible days of lockdown when we didn’t even have money to buy a small biscuit packet, and sent wife and children to our hometown,” said Dhurpal, an artisan.

Artisans say that though the market is dominated by Chinese LED lights, demand for earthen lamps has seen a spike this year. “People are buying lamps in large numbers. Good for us, we can buy new clothes and sweets to celebrate the festival of light with fun. I have already painted my room,” said another artisan Rajesh Jethwa.

Women painting lamps at Dharavi’s Kumbharwada. | Photo Credit: Abhinay Deshpande

There are 800-odd families in Kumbharwada who migrated from Gujarat’s Saurashtra region over 100 years ago. Apart from lamps, the families make clay pots, pans, and other decorative items in the summer and winter. And during monsoons, they do odd jobs to eke out a living.

Each day, a group of two or three persons (family members) make 1,000 to 1,200 lamps each, and the number goes up depending on the work order. While both men and women equally work in making the diyas, women in the family paint them in exquisite colours. Some women buy lamps from the potters and decorate them before selling them in retail shops.

An elderly woman pounding clay to make lamps at Kumbharwada in Dharavi, Mumbai. The potters get the clay from Gujarat. | Photo Credit: Abhinay Deshpande

“I buy each lamp for ₹2 and colour and sell them to retail shop owners for ₹7 per pair,” said Meera Gotil, who was decorating the lamps with her 10-year-old son Kuldeep in a tiny room.

Ten-year-old Kuldeep lends a hand as his mother Meera Gotil decorates lamps. | Photo Credit: Abhinay Deshpande

Though there is a huge demand this season, the unexpected rain is playing spoilsport. Artisans lamented that they were unable to meet the demand of the local market, due to heavy rainfall in the past few weeks.

“Making lamps is not a big deal for us, we have been doing it since our childhood. The diyas need to be dried in sun before baking them in the kiln, and the weather is playing spoilsport,” says Hashmukh Jethwa, who was busy preparing lamps outside his house.

But even if the sun shines, things may not be all bright for these people. They say the wholesale price is terribly low compared to the retail price, so they don't really get much for all their work. Added to that, the raw material costs have gone up in the last two years, what with inflation seeping into every aspect of life.

Lamps being baked in a brick furnace. | Photo Credit: Abhinay Deshpande

According to Hashmukh Jethwa, potters here get the red and white clay from Gujarat, paying around ₹ 4,000 per tonne. There is a huge shortage of clay in the market. “We get the clay delivered months in advance to avoid high prices in the season. Earlier, we used to get clay from ponds and lakes for free, but now it is a prized commodity,” he said, adding that they sell each lamp for ₹ 1 to ₹ 1.30.

“Retail shops sell each lamp for anywhere between ₹7 and ₹15 depending on the design and colour,” he said.