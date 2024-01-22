Dharavi rehabilitation project: mapping of slum cluster in heart of Mumbai to begin soon

January 22, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Mumbai

In the coming weeks, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) is set to commence the mapping of one of Asia’s largest slum clusters, Dharavi, situated in the heart of Mumbai.

The starting date of the survey, which has been deemed a key component of the task of identifying residents in the slum cluster eligible and ineligible for rehabilitation under the project, will be announced in a few days, S.V.R. Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer of the Dharavi Rehabilitation Project, said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Srinivas, who was recently appointed as the non-executive chairman of DRPPL by the Maharashtra government, said preparations are underway for the pilot survey, which will be followed by a comprehensive one. “The survey will kickstart in the coming weeks, and the exact date will be announced sometime this week,” he said, adding that its completion will take several months.

DRPPL is a Special Purpose Vehicle formed as a joint venture between the Adani Group and the State government with both entities holding 80% and 20% equity, respectively. The Adani Group, the conglomerate owned by businessman Gautam Adani that won the government contract to redevelop Dharavi on November 29, 2022, is yet to appoint the managing director of DRPPL.

‘Fresh survey’

“We won’t go by the previous surveys conducted in 2007 or before. A fresh survey is to determine the eligibility of residents and commercial establishments there,” Mr. Srinivas said. During the survey, residents have to furnish documents, which will be scanned and returned to them immediately. “There’s a misunderstanding that we are not going to return their documents. They will be scanned and returned immediately after seeking basic information about their family members,” he said.

Upon completion of the mammoth task, Adani Group will submit the report and the master plan to the State government, the senior IAS officer said.

The master plan will provide comprehensive information about the designated areas for rehabilitation buildings and free-sale buildings, along with the positioning of public amenities such as schools, hospitals, gardens, and playgrounds. The government will take a final call on the survey report, and plan and suggest changes, if any.

The DRPPL has partnered with architect Hafeez Contractor, known for social housing and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects in the city; Boston-based design firm Sasaki to determine the placement of each building (residential, school, hospital etc.), and U.K.-based consultancy firm Buro Happold for infrastructure planning, such as roads, water and sewer pipelines, and sewage treatment plants.

On the timeline for completion of the rehabilitation project, Mr. Srinivas said it would take less than seven years, adding that SRA projects usually take 10-15 years to be completed.

‘City within a city’

“We are building a city within a city by taking care of physical and social infrastructure. Such projects will take decades, but we want to build it in record time for the welfare of Dharavikars,” the CEO said, adding that over 85% of residents were in support of the project.

The senior IAS officer revealed that even ineligible residents will get a house within a 10-km radius of Dharavi. “The Adani Group is responsible for constructing homes for even ineligible residents. The government will identify the land within a 10-km radius of the project site. The company should buy the land, construct houses, and transfer the ownership to the State government free of cost. Then, the government will decide the price and sell those houses to ineligible residents who wish to buy them,” he said.

According to a survey carried out by the Maharashtra Social Housing and Action League, there are approximately 49,643 slum dwellers (39,208 residential and 10,435 commercial) and 9,522 renewal tenements in chawls (6,981 are residential and 2,541 are commercial) in Dharavi.

The Adani Group has announced that eligible residents will get new flats measuring 350 sq ft – 17% more than what is offered as part of slum redevelopment projects.

Meanwhile, a Dubai-based consortium, Seclink Technologies Corporation, has launched a legal battle alleging that the State government improperly cancelled an original 2018 tender for the redevelopment project and favoured the Adani Group while granting the new contract.

