Dhankhar’s remarks after meeting Shah trigger fresh war of words

Interestingly, a section of Left and Congress leaders also criticise his utterances

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his subsequent remarks on the law and order situation in the State on Thursday once again triggered strong reactions from the West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress.

Interestingly, a section of the Left and Congress leaders also criticised the utterances of the Governor, saying such utterances did not go with the high office he occupied.

After meeting Mr. Shah, Mr Dhankhar said, “How can a constitutional head have a sound sleep when the State is sliding into lawlessness”. His accusations included that the “police and administration were politicized” and the rule of law not being restored. “I am not a stakeholder in politics. It is not my concern who gets elected. But it is my concern how elections take place,” he said.

The remarks prompted speculations about imposition of Article 356 in the State where Assembly polls are scheduled next year.

When Mr. Shah was not in favour of President’s rule and Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also did not want President’s rule, why was the Governor impressing on this, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy asked.

Another Trinamool Congress leader and Minister Partha Chatterjee said Mr. Dhankhar’s utterances were like a spokesperson of the BJP. “He is accusing the police and administration of being politically motivated, is his conduct outside the ambit of politics?”. If the Governor had to make such comments on a daily basis “what is preventing him from joining active politics”, he added.

Several other party leaders, including MP Kalyan Banerjee, took to social media to criticise the Governor.

A section of the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders accused him of “compromising” his position. Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya and CPI(M) leader Samik Bhattacharya were among those who said his regular utterances were not befitting to his high office.

Recently, the State unit of the CPI(M) has expressed its disapproval on Mr. Dhankhar putting up photographs of an ailing veteran communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, whose residence he had visited to offer greetings during Durga Puja.