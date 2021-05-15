Dhankhar hits out at Mamata over Nandigram violence

Nandigram (W.B.)

15 May 2021 23:15 IST

‘Why is the CM silent on the cries of children and women rendered homeless?’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday visited some camps in Purba Medinipur district where people allegedly affected by post-poll violence in Nandigram have taken shelter and questioned the “silence” of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the cries of children and women rendered homeless by the “TMC workers” there.

Mr. Dhankhar met violence-affected people who have taken shelter at camps in Kendemari, Bankim More, Chilagram, Nandigram Bazar and Town Club here. The camps are managed by Suvendu Adhikari and his BJP supporters.

The TMC chief had termed the incident of firing by the Central forces in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi in which four persons were killed as “genocide” but she is “silent over the situation in Nandigram”, Mr. Dhankhar said.

“You described the Sitalkuchi incident as cold-blooded murder and genocide. Have you heard the cries and screams of the children and women in Nandigram, where lakhs of people are homeless? We feel bad to see the situation of West Bengal. India has never seen such a situation previously. The State is virtually sitting on a volcano,” he said.

People at the camps claimed to have fled their homes in Nandigram after the poll results were out on May 2. They also alleged that their houses were “ransacked by the TMC goons”.

‘Pay attention here’

“The CM should understand the plight of people. She should also give attention to the post-poll violent situation here and elsewhere,” the Governor said.

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday hit out at the Governor, saying he is not being taken seriously by the political parties in the State any more due to his conduct to work in favour of one political party, even putting to the backburner the all important fight against Coronavirus. TMC MP Sougata Roy said instead of being on the side of people to create COVID awareness, “he is working to deflect attention from the fight against the pandemic”.