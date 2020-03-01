Dhankhar asks govt. for details of funds used for anti-CAA protests

Kolkata

01 March 2020 03:14 IST

Office of West Bengal Governor releases February 4 letter

A day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city, the office of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday made public its communication to the State government about the “misuse of funds” for the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

A February 4 communication from the Special Secretary, Raj Bhavan, to the Principal Secretary, Information and Cultural Affairs, shows the Governor had objected to the advertisements placed by the government against the CAA.

The letter seeks details of the amount paid for these advertisement and the amount that is due to be paid, besides the names of officials who had sanctioned the advertisements. “The Governor is of the opinion that the presence of senior officials of the State in the advertisements has raised critical issues, and that is beyond their expected conduct and propriety,” it read.

The letter pointed out that the advertisements had been stayed by the High Court and a large number of people had raised the alarm at “such a misuse of public funds for furthering the political strategy or prospects of the ruling party and sought the intervention of the Governor”.

Mr. Amit Shah will address a rally on Sahid Minar Grounds in the city on Sunday, and many in the BJP say he is likely to touch on the issue stemming from the CAA.