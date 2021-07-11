Dhami seeks PM’s guidance on yatras

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

New Delhi

11 July 2021 01:14 IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister calls on Narendra Modi in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought his directions on the possible third wave of coronavirus, the proposed kanwad yatra and the Char Dham Yatra against the backdrop of the pandemic.

He also sought the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kumaon region on the lines of AIIMS, Rishikesh.

In a tweet, Mr. Dhami said he sought the blessings of the Prime Minister. “Sought his directions on the State’s development, the possible third wave of COVID-19, Char Dham Yatra and kanwad yatra. The Prime Minister assured all possible help for the State’s development,” he tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

The PMO also tweeted pictures of the meeting.

On Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments asking why the people of the hill State, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like the consumers in the national capital, Mr. Dhami said AAP leader may have his agenda but the only agenda for the BJP is the State’s development and offering the best to people.

According to an official release in Dehradun, Mr. Dhami said an AIIMS in Kumaon will give access to the people of the region to world class medical facilities, adding the State government will give land for it.

Mr. Dhami also sought speedy implementation of the 300 mW Lakhwar multi-purpose project from which six States — U.P., Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh — will benefit. The project has all the clearances and work on it can begin after a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs by the Centre gives its go-ahead, he said.

Meets Ministers

The meeting lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

Mr. Dhami also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.