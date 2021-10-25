Other States

Dhami flags off trek to find historic routes to Char Dham

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with members of the trekking team. | Photo Credit: Twitter. @ukcmo
The trekking team will traverse a distance of more than 1,200 km in 50 days to find the old routes.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off a 25-member team of experts on a trek to explore the historic pilgrimage routes to Char Dham.

The trekking team will traverse a distance of more than 1,200 km in 50 days to find the old routes.

"I feel proud to have a motivated team of young men out to explore the historic pilgrimage routes to Chardham. It is a big step towards conserving our centuries-old heritage," Mr. Dhami said.

It will also help in spreading environmental awareness besides promoting adventure sports, he said.

