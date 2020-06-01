Other StatesBhopal 01 June 2020 07:57 IST
Comments
DGP’s response sought over M.P. killing
Updated: 01 June 2020 07:57 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought within three weeks a report from the Director General of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Ashoknagar, on the reported killing of a tribal man and injury to four others by a group over a land dispute. The group even burned down their hut.
The Commission’s Chairperson Narendra Kumar Jain on Saturday sent the notices to the officers over the incident which occurred on May 26 at the Kulua Chakk village of the district. The police had announced a reward of ₹60,000 on the main accused Girraj Yadav and others who were absconding.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Other States
Read more...