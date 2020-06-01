Other States

DGP’s response sought over M.P. killing

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought within three weeks a report from the Director General of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Ashoknagar, on the reported killing of a tribal man and injury to four others by a group over a land dispute. The group even burned down their hut.

The Commission’s Chairperson Narendra Kumar Jain on Saturday sent the notices to the officers over the incident which occurred on May 26 at the Kulua Chakk village of the district. The police had announced a reward of ₹60,000 on the main accused Girraj Yadav and others who were absconding.

