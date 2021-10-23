DGPs’ meet to be held in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath will brainstorm with the police brass

The annual conference of the DGPs chaired by the Prime Minister will be held in Lucknow in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh this year.

The conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau will be held in November where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will brainstorm with the police brass.

The Prime Minister will preside over various sessions to discuss myriad internal security issues and will also interact with the officers.

The Directors General of all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSS), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also take part in the three-day conference.

Last year due to COVID-19, the conference was held online.

The Modi Government has been organising the conference outside the national capital since it came to power in 2014. The previous conferences were held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch (Gujarat), Hyderabad, Tekanpur (Madhya Pradesh), Kevadia (Gujarat) and Pune.