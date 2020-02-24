DGP remark: din in Punjab House

AAP MLAs protesting against the remark of DGP Dinkar Gupta, outside the Assembly on Monday.

CHANDIGARH

24 February 2020 23:03 IST

Opposition also seeks sacking of Minister over suspended DSP’s allegation

The Punjab Assembly on Monday saw noisy scenes after Opposition parties — the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party — raked up the issue of the controversial remark made by Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta regarding pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Gurdwara through the newly built corridor.

Also, the Opposition parties sought sacking of Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the backdrop of allegations levelled by suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Balwinder Singh Sekhon of masterminding a bomb blast in the Gur Mandi area of Ludhiana in 1992.

Mr. Ashu, however, had dismissed the allegation and said that “tainted DSP Sekhon was trying to rake up a 30-year-old case for political reasons in which he (Ashu) was duly exonerated by the Court only after due legal process”.

Soon after Question Hour started, members of SAD and AAP shouted slogans and demanded action against the DGP and the Cabinet Minister.

Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema demanded sacking of Mr. Ashu from the Cabinet while asking for dismissal of Mr. Dinkar Gupta. Akali Dal members led by its legislative wing leader Sharanjit Dhillon also shouted slogans and alleged that the anti-Sikh face of the Congress party had been exposed.

As the Opposition parties continued with their sloganeering, Speaker Rana K.P. Singh asked members to cooperate in running the House. However, as the MLAs kept shouting slogans, the House was adjourned multiple times.

After his remark created a furore, Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta had on February 23 expressed regret, stating, “In case any remark made by me has inadvertently caused any hurt to the people of my State, I express my sincere regret as it was never my intention at all. I only want to ensure a safe and peaceful environment in Punjab, necessary for every citizen to flourish and prosper.”

‘Sentiments hurt’

Outside the House, Mr. Cheema alleged that the statement made by the DGP over the Sri Kartarpur corridor was a well thoughtout design, which was divisive in tone and tenor. “The statement made by the DGP had hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Nanak-leva sangat and those who have an abiding faith in the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev from across the world,” he said.