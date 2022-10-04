Jammu and Kashmir DGP Prisons found murdered under suspicious circumstances

Director General of Prisons, J&K, H.K Lohia (left) during a blood donation camp at Central Jail in Srinagar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police, Prisons department, H.K. Lohia was found murdered under suspicious circumstances in Jammu with police suspecting his domestic help as the culprit, a senior police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the domestic help is absconding and a search for him has started.

The 57-year-old Lohia, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was found dead at his Udaiwala residence on the outskirts of Jammu.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was posted at the DGP prisons in August.

The ADGP said first examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case.

"The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started," he said, adding forensic and crime teams are on the spot.

"The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on spot," the officer said, adding the J&K Police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer.