DGCA suspends pilot, co-pilot of Cessna aircraft

The pilot-in-command and co-pilot of a Cessna aircraft which had crashed and caught fire while landing at Aligarh airport last year were suspended on Saturday by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, for one year and six months respectively, a senior official said.

Investigation by the DGCA found that the plane, belonging to Air Charter Services Private Limited, was at a very low altitude while approaching the airport runway on August 27 last year, the official said.

It also found that the plane’s landing gear hit an electric cable located 180 metres ahead of the threshold line of the runway 11. “The aircraft hit the ground and caught fire,” he added.