Devotees throng temples in Mathura on Janmashtami

The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated enthusiastically at various temples of Mathura on Monday.

The Covid protocols were largely ignored and most devotees were seen not wearing masks or following social distancing.

While there was an early morning gathering of devotees at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan, as the day progressed, the crowds swelled in Vrindavan where the festival was celebrated at three temples during the daytime.

"The devotees danced at the precinct of the Sri Krishna Janmasthan when a melodious tune was played on shahnai to mark the celebration of Janmashtami," Kapil Sharma, secretary, Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said.

“Hundreds of devotees attended the ‘abhishek’ (bathing ceremony) of the deity at the Dwarkadhish temple,” Rakesh Tewari, the public relations officer of the temple, said.

The "abhishek" ceremony at the Radha Raman temple lasted for over three hours as priests Padma Nabh Goshwami, Srivatsa Goshwami, Dinesh Chandra Goshwami and Om Goshwami jointly performed the rituals.

“A total of 27 quintals of curd, milk, honey, khandsari, ghee and a paste of herbs were used for performing the bathing ceremony of the deity,” Dinesh Chandra Goshwami said.

After the "abhishek" ceremony, the "charnamrit" was distributed among the residents of Vrindavan and the pilgrims coming from different places.

The highlight of the "abhishek" ceremony at the Radha Damodar temple was playing Holi with a mixture of turmeric and curd to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami was also celebrated at the temples of Nandgaon, Goverdhan, Baldeo, Jatipura, Barsana and at other temples of Vrindavan and Mathura and no untoward incident was reported, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.