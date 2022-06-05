Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19 a second time 

In home isolation, Maharashtra BJP leader participates online in party meeting ahead of Rajya Sabha polls on June 10.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Tweeting about his health on Sunday, Mr. Fadnavis, who had attended a party event in Latur district on Saturday, said: “I have tested COVID-19 positive and [am] in home isolation. Taking medication and treatment as per the doctor’s advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID tests done.”

After his Latur visit, Mr. Fadnavis, who had scheduled engagements in Solapur, felt feverish and then decided to get himself tested immediately. Cancelling his Solapur engagement, he returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

Mr. Fadnavis had earlier tested positive for the virus in October 2020.

Despite being confined to home isolation over the next few days as per rules, Mr. Fadnavis is in action-mode for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls on June 10.

A fierce fight is in the offing for the sixth Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra between the ruling tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition (of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress) and the Opposition BJP after the latter fielded a third candidate and the ruling Sena fielded its second candidate on the seat.

While testing for COVID-19 ruled out his physical participation, Mr. Fadnavis nonetheless took part digitally in a crucial ‘strategy’ meeting held at the BJP party office in Mumbai to decide the party’s plan for the Rajya Sabha elections.