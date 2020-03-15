Devendra Fadnavis seeks action against Umar Khalid for inciting Delhi violence

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asked the Home Department to take action against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid alleging his speech in Amravati asking the people to come out and protest on the streets led to the violence in New Delhi.

“Umar Khalid had addressed a rally in Amravati and asked people to come out on streets during the visit of United States president Donald Trump to India. Riots took place in Delhi on the day Mr. Trump visited India. The State government did not take any action against him,” Mr. Fadnavis said during the discussion on the budget on the last day of the session on Saturday.

Earlier, Mr Fadnavis speaking on the budgetary demands for Home Department transgressed in to the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Citizenship Register (NRC) which led to the uproar in the Assembly.

Objection to remarks

The treasury benches objected to Mr. Fadnavis speaking on issues not related to the Budget to which the Opposition said that it was speaking on policy issues. Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) read out a list of subjects which could not be talked about in Assembly and said there was nothing wrong in the LoP’s speech.

Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik and Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the CAA matter was being heard in Supreme Court and could not be discussed in the House. Mr. Fadnavis had said that CAA doesn’t take away citizenship of Indian citizens. “But rumours are being spread about CAA. In NPR, information is optional. Prime Minister had already said NRC is not being implemented,” he said.

Mr. Bhujbal and Mr. Mungantiwar indulged in sharp exchanges over the names of each other’s party. Members from both sides entered the well of the Assembly and traded charges and shouted slogans. The Speaker Nana Patole adjourned the House for 30 minutes. After the House regrouped, Mr. Patole ordered that the name calling by NCP and BJP be expunged.