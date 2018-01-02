Devendra Fadnavis orders judicial inquiry into Bhima-Koregaon clashes

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday the security forces averted a major crisis at Koregaon-Bhima with their prompt action.

“Around three lakh people had gathered (for the battle’s bicentenary celebrations). Some people tried to create a serious scene. But six companies (of security personnel) were posted. The police promptly controlled the situation and averted a major problem,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) continued to be in force across Pune, Aurangabad and other districts of Marathwada.

“We have deployed two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) along with several Quick Response Teams (QRT) of the police at sensitive points in Pune city,” said Commissioner of Police Rashmi Shukla.

The cyber crime cell of the city police issued a notification warning people of stern action against “socially divisive social media posts.” Mobile phone jammers continued to be in operation in Koregaon-Bhima and surrounding villages.

A complaint was lodged under sections pertaining to rioting, attempt to murder and outraging religious feelings as well as under sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide Guruji at Pimpri police station.

Traffic was affected in several parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad after demonstrations were taken out by Bhim Sainiks. Stones were thrown at State Transport buses in Pimpri, resulting in traffic diversions at several points on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

By noon, the agitators had forced several shops and establishments in many parts of Pune to down shutters.

Curfew continued to be in force in the village of Bhima-Koregaon and surrounding villages – the epicentre of the violence — 30 km from Pune.

There were reports of widespread stone-throwing in Ahmednagar district as well, with lockdowns being observed in several tehsils.

Marathwada too witnessed a shutdown.

In Aurangabad city, the police lobbed tear-gas shells to disperse crowds, while several incidents of stone-throwing were reported across the district.

Two stationary jeeps were burnt in Hingoli and an AC bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was damaged in Osmanabad district.