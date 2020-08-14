Devendra Fadnavis may play a special role in Bihar polls

Devendra Fadnavis

NEW DELHI

14 August 2020 22:08 IST

Bihar BJP leaders told to keep him in the loop

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set off a flurry of speculation over a special role in the BJP’s Bihar campaign after he participated in a State committee meeting via video link from Mumbai.

Sources say Bihar BJP leaders have been instructed to keep Mr. Fadnavis in the loop with regard to any political developments in the State, a clear signal that he is likely to be appointed to a ‘co-Prabhari’ (in charge) position. “We have also been instructed to ask him to attend every important meeting with regard to the preparations for Bihar polls,” said a source.

Mr. Fadnavis’s involvement is being seen in the context of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai, and the tug of war between the Maharashtra and Bihar governments over the investigation in the case. The BJP has accused the Maharashtra government of obstructing a fair probe into the matter.

